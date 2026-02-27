KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Local entertainer Caprice has filed a RM10 million defamation suit against former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli after the latter allegedly failed to apologise or remove social media posts which he claims contained false allegations.

In a statement yesterday, Caprice said his lawyer Mohd Rezan Ezra lodged the suit on his behalf, with the writ expected to be served tomorrow.

He explained that the legal action followed two letters of demand dated February 20 and 23, which sought an apology and the removal of Rafizi’s postings.

The suit seeks RM10 million in damages, a public apology, and an injunction against Rafizi.

Caprice said he hoped the legal action would clear his name of the allegations made against him.