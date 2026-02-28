KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — DAP has moved to correct recent media reports regarding its upcoming meeting on July 12, with party secretary-general Anthony Loke stressing that the gathering is not a special congress but a constitutionally mandated national conference.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Loke clarified that the event has been mischaracterised by some outlets as an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) or special congress. He explained that the party is merely adhering to its constitutional requirements, which mandate a national conference every 18 months.

“What we want to hold is a national conference, which was already scheduled for this year. It is not a special congress,” Loke said, emphasising that such a conference does not involve internal elections.

According to the party constitution, a national congress —where leadership elections are held—is required once every three years. Since DAP held its last national congress and elections in March 2025, the party is now due for a national conference, which must take place before September this year. Loke noted that the decision to hold it on July 12 was made to facilitate discussions on the party’s position within the unity government.

When asked about the proceedings, Loke, who is also the transport minister, revealed that the central executive committee is expected to table a motion for debate. Delegates will then vote on the matter.

“The voting method may be one member, one vote - not by a show of hands, but by secret ballot, similar to a referendum,” he said.

In a move to better gauge public sentiment, Loke also confirmed that the party would engage an external pollster to conduct regular surveys, providing a reference point for the government's performance.

Pressed on whether he was personally satisfied with the government’s reform progress in recent months, Loke shifted focus to the work being done internally.

“There is no point in my saying whether I am satisfied or not. What matters is that we continue pushing for reforms from within the government,” he said, pointing to recent constitutional amendment bills—such as limiting the Prime Minister’s tenure and separating the powers of the Attorney-General—as evidence of tangible progress.

The clarification comes months after DAP faced a significant political blow in the Sabah state elections on November 29 last year, where all eight of its candidates lost. The party later acknowledged a crisis of confidence among voters and pledged to push for accelerated reforms within the Pakatan Harapan-led administration over the following six months.

Loke had previously indicated that DAP would reassess its role in the government if meaningful reforms were not delivered within that timeframe. However, he has since clarified that this does not imply the party—which holds the largest number of federal seats in the ruling coalition—would withdraw support for the Madani government or destabilise the political landscape.