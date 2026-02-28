KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A policeman died following an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry on Jalan Cheras, heading from Taman Midah to Taman Connaught, at 1.10 pm yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the victim, 34, who was riding a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate the officer, attached to the Bukit Aman Secretariat, was weaving between lanes in heavy traffic when the vehicle in front of him braked suddenly.

“This caused the rider to lose control, fall, and slide under a Sinotruk Howo lorry traveling in the left lane,” he said in a statement.

The 45-year-old lorry driver was unharmed and has been detained to assist investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Alcohol tests returned negative, and a urine screening will be conducted. Another vehicle believed to be involved has not yet been identified.

Police appeal to witnesses with information to come forward and assist with the investigation by contacting the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama