MUAR, Feb 26 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is reviewing a report on the impact of a rubber factory fire that affected seven schools in Kulai, Johor, on February 24.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said a comprehensive report on the incident had been received, including details on how the fire affected teaching and learning activities at the schools.

“Overall, we have received the report on what happened. At present, all affected schools are conducting home-based teaching and learning (PdPR). The report on the impact of the fire will be examined, and appropriate action will be taken,” she said.

Fadhlina added that a detailed assessment would be carried out to identify any damage to school infrastructure, teaching equipment and student safety.

The affected schools are SJKC Sengkang (153 students, 16 teachers), SJKC Kulai Besar (1,345 students, 71 teachers), SK Taman Kota Kulai (1,191 students, 77 teachers), SK Taman Kota Kulai 2 (1,210 students, 82 teachers), SMK Taman Kota Kulai (1,020 students, 71 teachers), SMK Taman Putri (1,128 students, 91 teachers) and Sekolah Agama Taman Kota Kulai.

Yesterday, Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said 56 students from SK Taman Kota Kulai and 24 students from SK Taman Kota Kulai 2 experienced mild symptoms such as headaches, cough, eye irritation and shortness of breath due to smoke from the fire. — Bernama