KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that peak hour frequency for all Rapid Rail services will be extended throughout the month of Ramadan to accommodate changes in commuter patterns.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Loke said the morning peak hour frequency will now run from 6.30am to 9.30am, while the evening peak period will be extended to run from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

“The peak hour frequency will be adjusted to accommodate the change in user trends for Ramadan,” he said.

“The move is meant to ensure smooth movement and passenger comfort, especially for the period when people return from work to prepare for breaking fast.”

During peak hours, LRT and MRT lines generally operate at frequencies of between three and six minutes.

The extended hours will apply to all lines, including the Kelana Jaya, Ampang/Sri Petaling, Kajang, and Putrajaya lines.