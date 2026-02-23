KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Malaysia Airports’ domestic network saw 9.4 million passenger movements in January 2026, the opening month of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY 2026), said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

In a statement, it said Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Penang International Airport (PEN) recorded the highest year-on-year (y-o-y) growth within the network, with KLIA leading at 5.9 million passenger movements, up by 8.2 per cent, followed by PEN with 741,183 passengers, a 3.8 per cent increase.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the growth reflects strong travel demand and Malaysia’s expanding connectivity across the region, as the group aspires to position Malaysia to become the most connected country in Asia-Pacific.

“As traffic grows, we remain focused on upgrading infrastructure, strengthening network connectivity, and delivering consistent service standards across all our airports.

“These enhancements are part of our proactive approach to ensuring capacity, reliability and service quality keep pace with growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAHB said service enhancements continued in January with the launch of RIMBA @ KLIA at the Satellite Building of KLIA Terminal 1, offering passengers a calm, nature-inspired rest area.

At the same time, its vehicle access management systems (VAMs) have achieved a 99 per cent compliance rate, improving traffic flow at drop-off and pick-up points.

It also said the connectivity expanded further with at least six new routes introduced in January, linking Malaysia directly with Shanghai, Jinan, Hong Kong, Hefei, Guangzhou and Harbin.

“These services connect to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Penang, supporting tourism and regional economic growth,” it said. — Bernama