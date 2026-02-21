KUALA PILAH, Feb 21 — A woman in her 50s was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother in the neck in Kampung Segineh Inas, Johol, yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Muhammad Mustafah Hussin said initial investigations indicate the suspect used a sharp object, believed to be a can opener.

Police were alerted at about 7.08pm to a fight at a house in the village.

“The victim, in her 80s, was taken to Rembau Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect may have mental health issues, but the motive is still under investigation, adding that the case is being probed under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Kuala Pilah police headquarters at 06-4842999. — Bernama