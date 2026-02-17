KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government will work harder and put better policies in place this year for all Malaysians, irrespective of their race, religion and creed, to succeed.

Speaking at a Chinese New Year gathering here today, Anwar said Malaysia has ushered in the Year of the Horse with impressive economic growth, reflecting the resilience, stamina, confidence and agility the animal represents.

However, he reminded Malaysians that the country cannot succeed without everyone pulling their weight, guided by the principles of unity and tolerance when facing shared challenges.

Reflecting on the wisdom of his predecessors, Anwar said both Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tun Abdul Razak rallied Malaysians together against racial division and racism.

“So, I want to remind Malaysians if you want to succeed, we have to accept there are problems, there are differences, but we must work to solve as one great society, united family of Malaysians.

“And, this is why sometimes you see the government has got to be firm to protect the need for societies to work together,” Anwar said.

The prime minister was welcomed with lion dance performances and tossed “yee sang” together with members of the Chinese community to ring in the new year.

The reception, organised by the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH), was also attended by Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as well as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Expressing his gratitude to KLSCAH for its steadfast support, Anwar said the government will provide special consideration to preserve the nearly century-old KLSCAH building as a heritage site.

“I have asked Hannah to work with the KL Mayor and get back to me with a solution.

“Don’t worry about the status of this land. We also want to preserve this heritage,” he said.

The current KLSCAH building, situated along Jalan Maharajalela, was opened in 1934 and turns 92 this year.