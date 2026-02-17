BUTTERWORTH, Feb 17 — A mother and daughter faced a frightening ordeal today as a fire destroyed their home and all their Chinese New Year festive preparations at Flat Taman Bagan Lalang.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) assistant director of Operations John Sagun Francis said the emergency call was received at 7.36am, and fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found a 120 square feet first-floor flat engulfed in flames. The residents, a woman and her daughter, managed to escape safely after noticing the fire,” he said in a statement today.

The victims, identified as 53-year-old Tang Joo Chin and her 16-year-old daughter, were reported to be safe.

The fire was brought under control by 8.06am and completely extinguished about 35 minutes later. Overhaul operations were conducted to ensure no remaining embers or hot spots could reignite the blaze.

The scene was later handed over to the Fire Investigation Officer team. — Bernama