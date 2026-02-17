KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Selangor Puteri Umno chief Siti Nurul Diayana Mat Sehat was unhurt after the Proton X50 SUV she was driving skidded and hit the guardrails at kilometre 19 of the Kuala Lumpur–Kuala Selangor (Latar) highway this morning.

Kosmo! Online reported that the 36-year-old, also Puteri Tanjong Karang chief, was heading to a programme in Tanjong Karang when the incident occurred at around 9.25am.

Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Razak, Umno Tanjong Karang division chief, said he became concerned when Nurul Diayana did not arrive and could not be reached by phone.

She later informed him that her vehicle had hit the highway guardrails.

He added that she was uninjured, though the front of the SUV was damaged, and that she is filing a police report at the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters for documentation.