KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former political secretary to a former Melaka chief minister and his wife over alleged bribes totalling about RM3 million linked to a sea reclamation project in the state.

A source said the couple was detained at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about 2pm yesterday when they turned up to give their statements.

The suspect, who holds the title Datuk Wira, is believed to have solicited and received the bribes between February and November 2021.

The couple is also suspected of using the illicit proceeds to purchase a condominium unit in the Klang Valley, the source added.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests when contacted, saying the case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

He said both individuals will be brought before the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application. — Bernama