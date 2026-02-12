KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — The number of flood victims in Sipitang rose last night to 91 people from 43 families compared with 34 people from 13 families yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that all victims are residents from seven villages who are currently sheltering at one temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the SK Padang Berampah hall, which has been operating since noon.

“Another PPS at the SMK Padang Berampah hall was opened at 6.40pm today (yesterday) and the registration process for affected villagers is ongoing,” the statement said.

Earlier, District Disaster Management Committee chairman Abd Karim A M Zahari, who is also the Sipitang district officer, said the District Disaster Operations Control Centre had been fully activated following flood reports and field information received from security agencies on the situation.

Personnel, including from the Civil Defence Force, have been deployed to the affected villages to carry out rescue operations and evacuate residents from inundated homes to the PPS.

Heavy rain since Tuesday afternoon caused water levels in Sungai Mengalong to rise, resulting in flooding in nearby villages. — Bernama