PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — All higher education institutions must establish and strengthen strategic partnerships with industry players to ensure the higher education ecosystem remains relevant and aligned with national development needs, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

He said such collaboration is no longer optional but essential to ensure graduates meet job market demands and support the country’s industrial agenda.

“The call to foster strong ties between industry and universities is not limited to the Malaysia Technical University Network (MTUN) or technical institutions alone. It involves all public universities in the country,” he said.

As an example, Zambry cited Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), which has emerged as a development hub for the semiconductor industry by integrating expertise from both industry and academia.

Zambry was speaking to reporters after officiating the MTUN Academia-Industry Conference 2026 here today. Also present was Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) vice-chancellor cum MTUN vice-chancellor’s committee chairman Prof Datuk Dr Massila Kamalrudin.

Zambry said traditional campus-based learning models are no longer aligned with current industry developments and requirements.

In his speech earlier, the minister said MTUN — a consortium of the country’s technical universities — has successfully produced graduates with broad knowledge and strong industry demand.

“MTUN is unique in that it was established to produce graduates grounded in applied knowledge. They put into practice what they learn, particularly in manufacturing, and are technically competent, practice-oriented and ready to enter factories,” he said.

At the event, Zambry also witnessed the exchange of 27 Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements between MTUN and industry partners, and the presentation of endowment contributions from industry players to MTUN institutions. — Bernama