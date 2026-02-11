PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) has urged all parties to allow the police to carry out investigations into the detention of 21 Orang Asli linked to an alleged land encroachment incident in Kampung Orang Asli Jemeri, Rompin in Pahang, on Monday.

In a statement today, JAKOA said it appreciated the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in releasing 17 individuals and fully respected the ongoing investigation process.

“We urge all parties to give the police the space and time to conduct a fair, transparent investigation in accordance with the law,” the statement read.

JAKOA said it had been in contact with PDRM since the case began to seek the release of those detained.

“This includes obtaining updates on the case while paying close attention to the welfare and condition of the Orang Asli individuals involved,” it added.

JAKOA also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of the Orang Asli community.

“This includes monitoring developments in the case, providing appropriate support and ensuring the welfare of the community continues to be prioritised in line with the law and principles of social justice,” the statement said.

Police detained 21 Orang Asli on Monday to assist investigations into the alleged encroachment of land belonging to the Sultan of Pahang in Kampung Jemeri, Kuala Rompin.

Rompin police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said those detained included 17 women aged between 26 and 60, following a report lodged by a party claiming to have been appointed to develop the land. — Bernama