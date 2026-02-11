KUALA KRAI, Feb 11 — A medical trainee was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two offences: sexual harassment of a woman and possession of obscene images, allegedly committed last September.

The accused, Ahmad Hilmi Zulkeflee, 26, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read before Magistrate Amal Razin Alias, Harian Metro reported.

On the first charge, Ahmad Hilmi was accused of attempting to dishonour a woman by recording her while she was bathing without her knowledge using his camera at the second-floor bathroom of Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra, at around 6.30 am on September 13, 2025.

The offence is under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in jail, a fine, or both.

On the second charge, he was accused of possessing several obscene photos and videos stored on his mobile phone in Room 102 of the Medical Officer Trainee Hostel at the same hospital at about 1.30 pm on September 14, 2025.

This charge, under Section 292 of the Penal Code, carries a punishment of up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mazlinda Mohd Nor who prosecuted proposed bail of RM5,000 for each charge.

The accused was represented by lawyer Che Mohd Azim Che Hamat who sought a lower amount, saying his client was young and this was his first offence.

The court set bail at RM6,000 for both charges with one surety and added the condition that the accused must not harass the victim.

The court set March 17 as the next mention of the case.