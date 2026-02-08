NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 8 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) fully complies with the recommendations and advice issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in addressing the issue of tuberculosis (TB) or consumption.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that so far, her ministry has been informed that the situation regarding the disease is under control and being closely monitored by the MOH.

“Any actions involving educational institutions are carried out based on the public health guidelines set by the Health Ministry to ensure the safety of students, educators, and school staff is always preserved.

“The MOE will continue to comply with all the given directives,” she said to reporters after attending the Nibong Tebal Festival 2026 officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here yesterday.

Previously, several states reported the detection of tuberculosis cases involving community and school clusters, with close contact screening and preventive measures implemented by the State Health Department according to MOH guidelines.

On Feb 4, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed a tuberculosis cluster in Kota Tinggi on Jan 25, with 33 positive cases detected from screening 804 close contacts as of Feb 4.

Meanwhile, regarding the Nibong Tebal Festival 2026, Fadhlina said that community festivals like this need to continue emphasising the involvement of the local community and the younger generation so that the spirit and identity of the festival remain relevant.

Dr Dzulkefly, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, suggested efforts to revive natural attractions such as fireflies, which were once synonymous with Nibong Tebal, in collaboration with a research team that is currently studying the conservation potential of the species.

“Additionally, local food heritage such as the variety of snails sold only during Ramadan and the reputation of the Black Thorn durian from Nibong Tebal should be highlighted as part of the unique identity and attractions of the area,” he added. — Bernama