BANGI, Feb 8 — The public service will begin implementing a paperless approach for simple administrative matters starting Monday, in line with efforts to accelerate digitalisation in government administration, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said an official directive on the decision will be issued, and a Digital Transformation Unit will also be established starting on the same date.

“We will begin the digitalisation programme in the public service by focusing on simple processes. There will be no more use of paper,” he told a press conference after the 2026 Retreat of Ministry Secretaries-General and Heads of Service (KSUKP) here yesterday.

Also present were Public Service director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican.

Shamsul Azri said the public service will also focus on implementing development projects that can deliver immediate benefits to public wellbeing.

Among the priorities are road repair works, maintenance of school buildings and the provision of more comfortable public facilities. — Bernama