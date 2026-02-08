PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described India as a great and friendly nation, highlighting the close cultural ties and growing geopolitical importance.

Speaking at the meeting with the delegation of visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anwar expressed hope for greater collaboration between the two countries in all fields.

“We have discussed privately some of the issues of concern, which I think need to be elaborated by our team. But the principle is important, that we consider India as a great, friendly nation of ours, close to Malaysia, culturally and, of course, now geopolitically,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia anticipates greater cooperation with India following Modi’s two-day official visit, adding that it held significant personal importance.

“This visit is very significant to me personally, too. I have been waiting for some time; it has been postponed for a good reason, but at least we have seen such a wonderful reception, affection from the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Anwar for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, describing the reception and arrangements as memorable and exceptionally well-organised.

According to Modi, the speed and depth of progress achieved in Malaysia-India relations in recent years were truly inspiring, and he thanked Anwar for his invaluable contribution to strengthening ties.

He said cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen across all sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, clean energy and semiconductors, while collaboration in skills development, capacity building, defence and security has also continued to strengthen.

The Indian prime minister also stressed the importance of cooperation with friendly countries in combating terrorism and said India and Malaysia, as maritime neighbours, must fully harness their relationship amid global instability.

He said the key message of his visit was clear — India seeks to elevate its partnership with Malaysia to a new level, with expanded cooperation and shared prosperity across all areas. — Bernama