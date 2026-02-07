KUALA NERUS, Feb 7 — More than 800 chickens, priced at RM6.80 per kilogramme (kg), were sold out within about two hours at the Jualan Rahmah Madani Programme (PJRM) held at the compound of Kampung Banggol Binjai Mosque, Tepoh, here today.

PJRM operator Muhamad Fadhil Muhamed said that besides chicken, other raw items such as meat, which was sold at RM21 per kg, were also snapped up within the same period.

“The public began flocking in as early as 8 am to purchase raw ingredients and other basic necessities. With this programme, they were able to obtain essential food items at lower prices, while traders also benefitted by generating additional income,” he told Bernama at the PJRM here today.

He said public turnout had also increased significantly, especially with the availability of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) payment facility, which in turn boosted sales at the PJRM.

“On average, I estimate about 400 people use SARA to purchase items at each PJRM. Wherever the programme is held, the community will ask when will be the next one to be organised because they look forward to it, especially when SARA payment counters are provided to ease transaction,” he said.

Housewife Hamidah Mohd, 45, said she did not want to miss the chance to buy basic necessities through PJRM by using SARA assistance she received, adding that the initiative had helped the low-income group by offering various items at reasonable prices and thus easing their daily financial burden.

“It is very convenient to shop here (PJRM) because the items sold are affordable and of good quality. With just RM100, I am able to buy various basic necessities to stock up at home,” she said.

Meanwhile, government retiree Jamilah Awang, 57, said the programme gave her the opportunity to buy fresh produce, including a chicken and three kg of meat, for her household needs.

“The prices offered through PJRM are far more reasonable than market prices, helping us to save on our daily expenses, amid the rising cost of living. In the past, I used to buy chicken at supermarkets, but the prices here are cheaper and very helpful for me as a retiree to save,” she said.

Sharing a similar view, civil servant Wan Rokiah Mustafa, 44, said she was satisfied with the quality of the fresh food items sold, which were offered at affordable prices.

“Thank you to the government for coming up with a programme like this, which makes it easier for the public to obtain basic necessities at lower prices, such as chicken sold at RM6.80 per kg, which greatly helps families, especially those with many dependants,” she added. — Bernama