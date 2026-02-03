PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — The staffing and service scheme for the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) is expected to be finalised by the early second quarter of this year, paving the way for stronger border control operations.

AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the service scheme and staffing plan are currently in the final stages of review by the Public Service Department (PSD) before submission to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for approval.

He said AKPS requires 13,721 officers to commence full operations and ensure the security of gazetted entry points.

“The development of the service scheme is being refined by PSD before being submitted to the Prime Minister.

“Once approved, an information session will be held prior to the scheme being offered. This process is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter or early second quarter of 2026,” he said at the “Majlis Amanat Ketua Pengarah AKPS” today.

Mohd Shuhaily added that asset acquisition from core agencies will also be carried out to support operational needs.

“Strategic and high-tech assets can only be fully optimised when AKPS has sufficient personnel, including trained officers to operate these assets,” he said.

He also said the establishment of a Responsibility Centre (PTJ) has been submitted to the Home Ministry (KDN) for approval, before further action by the Public Service Department.

“The PTJ will give greater authority to commanders at key entry points such as Port Klang, Bukit Kayu Hitam, Penang International Airport, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, and others.

“However, the PTJ will be ineffective without adequate human resources in the field,” he added.

At a separate press conference, Mohd Shuhaily explained that the PTJ will function similarly to a police contingent under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), overseeing financial, welfare, and administrative matters.

“The establishment of PTJs is essential. We initially proposed 10 PTJs, but the Home Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Dr Awang Alik Jeman, recommended more, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama