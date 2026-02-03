KOTA KINABALU, Feb 3 — A new State Religious Secondary School (SMAN) with an artificial intelligence (AI) concept is set to be built on an approximately 20-acre site at Taman Sawit Balung, integrating naqli (Islamic religious) knowledge and aqli (academic) learning with modern technological advancement.

At the same time, this SMAN project is seen as paving the way for a new approach in the comprehensive application of cutting-edge AI technology, including within administrative and delivery systems, as well as teaching and learning processes in schools.

Currently, Sabah has five SMANs, namely SMAN Beaufort, SMAN Tambunan, SMAN Sandakan, SMAN Kota Marudu and SMAN Putatan.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the plan was introduced as a strategic step to strengthen balanced Islamic education that combines spiritual enrichment, knowledge and technological progress.

“The site has already been identified and is located adjacent to the State Religious School (SAN) Apas Balung,” he said at the Majlis Ihya Ramadan – Malam Mencari Kekasih at Tawau Community Hall, on Sunday.

Hajiji said the new SMAN would also be placed under the coordination of the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis) and the Sabah State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jheains), similar to other SMANs.

He added that the commitment reflects the State Government’s seriousness in continuously supporting efforts to empower Islamic education and develop religious institutions.

“The State Government will remain committed to supporting initiatives to strengthen Islamic education and develop religious institutions through cooperation with various parties,” he said.

According to him, the strength of a state does not depend solely on physical development, tall buildings and economic achievements, but is also anchored in moral values, strength of faith and the flourishing of knowledge based on religious principles.

In fact, the development of Islamic education does not merely involve the provision of infrastructure, but constitutes a long-term investment in building well-balanced human capital in terms of spirituality, intellect and character.

“That is why the State Government gives serious attention to the development of SMANs as part of efforts to produce a knowledgeable, ethical and competitive generation.

“This effort is also in line with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap, which places human capital development as the main pillar of the State’s progress,” he said.

Hajiji also took the opportunity to visit and officiate the opening of SAN Apas Balung, which made history as the first SAN in Malaysia to introduce an AI-based teaching and learning system.

Touching on the introduction of the initiative, Hajiji expressed confidence that the installation of Smart White Boards in classrooms would support more interactive and dynamic teaching methods in line with the needs of 21st-century education.

“Such an approach proves that religious education is not left behind in the wave of technological advancement, and is in fact able to progress in tandem with current innovation without compromising values of etiquette, morals and Islamic identity.

“This is where our children are not only nurtured with religious knowledge and the Quran, but are also equipped with technological skills and critical thinking to face future challenges,” he said.

He added that sustainable State development must be based on a balance between material progress and spiritual strength to ensure social stability, community harmony and Sabah’s overall advancement. — Daily Express