KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed deep disappointment and sadness over an incident involving the burning of flares at the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge, which allegedly involved supporters of Selangor FC on February 1.

In a statement issued by the Selangor Royal Office on Facebook today, the Sultan, who is the patron of Selangor FC, said he did not condone immoral behaviour such as gangsterism and hooliganism, which he said were increasingly evident among local football supporters, particularly those wearing the Selangor FC jersey.

The Sultan called on the police to identify those responsible for the incident and said that, if found guilty, the individuals involved should face the maximum punishment allowed under the law as a deterrent to others.

He said firm action was necessary to ensure similar incidents do not recur and to serve as a reminder to other Selangor FC supporters to conduct themselves responsibly.

The Sultan also urged all Selangor FC supporters to exercise self-control, uphold good behaviour and protect the reputation of the team and the state.

In addition, he proposed that supporters found guilty of causing disturbances should be banned from entering stadiums for matches involving Selangor FC.

The statement was issued from Istana Alam Shah today.