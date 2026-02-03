KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has warned that strict action, including blacklisting, will be taken against contractors who fail to complete projects under the ministry within the stipulated timeframe without reasonable grounds.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said an internal study by the ministry found that about 75 per cent of project failures were caused by contractors’ own management shortcomings.

He said these included weaknesses in project and financial management, procurement and stockpiling of construction materials, manpower management, as well as failures by supervising officers (SO) to manage payments in accordance with work that had been verified as completed according to specifications.

“Contractors are entrusted with implementing projects responsibly, as every cent spent involves the people’s money and public funds.

“I will not hesitate to take firm action if project implementation does not comply with the contractual terms and specifications that have been set,” he said at the handover ceremony of the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for the Sibu Prison Construction Project at the Public Works Department headquarters here today.

Nanta added that KKR would nevertheless continue to consider contractors facing genuine difficulties, particularly those arising from factors beyond their control that disrupt smooth project implementation.

He said the ministry has strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in handling project delays, in line with its target of achieving zero sick or delayed projects.

Commenting on the Sibu Prison project, Nanta said it involves a cost of RM275.33 million, with a construction period of 36 months, and is expected to be fully completed by February 2029.

He expressed hope that the project would be completed on schedule or ahead of time (AOT).

“The longer a project takes to be completed, the longer the public has to wait to benefit from government initiatives. In this case, delays would also prolong congestion in Malaysian prisons.

“My challenge is for this project to fall under the category of Zero Sick Projects, Zero Delays, Zero Extension of Time (EOT) and Zero Accidents on site,” he said.

Nanta said the new prison, which will replace the existing facility that is more than 100 years old, is expected to reduce prisoner overcrowding by up to 19 per cent.

He added that the project would also increase the readiness of prison officers to 75 per cent through the provision of sufficient residential quarters within the prison complex. — Bernama