PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has clarified that its role is to seize and recover misappropriated funds, not to oversee how they are subsequently channelled or spent.

Chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki clarified that while his agency secures the forfeiture of funds to the government, the subsequent management and utilisation of those assets is entirely the responsibility and within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

“In short, our duty is to confiscate and forfeit those funds to the government under the MOF’s purview. It is not our responsibility to ensure where that money is spent,” he said during a press conference for the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Federal Territories Department and the MACC here today.

He was commenting on a statement by Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) president Jais Abdul Karim, who had called for transparency from the MACC and the government regarding the use of RM8.5 billion in forfeited illicit funds.

“What is important to us is to return the money stolen from the people, back to the people,” he said.

Recently, MCW urged the government to issue regular public reports on seized asset use, subject it to independent parliamentary and civil society monitoring, and ensure impartial enforcement regardless of rank and status. — Bernama