PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) needs about 400 investigating officers to support operational and enforcement needs nationwide, said its director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He said the number of investigating officers is a preliminary estimate as AKPS intends to fully implement its own investigation and prosecution functions in the future.

“We need almost 400 investigating officers which is a challenge for me to train with existing strength and also new recruitment,” he told reporters after delivering the AKPS Director-General’s Address here today.

In this regard, Mohd Shuhaily said AKPS needs the expertise of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the aspects of investigation, operations and prosecution to improve the efficiency of the agency’s investigating officers.

“PDRM expertise is needed to build up AKPS in a shorter time. It is indeed our desire that we investigate and prosecute ourselves.

“We have AKPS public prosecuting officers, there are three to four people who currently spend more time helping in the context of advising on the drafting of laws and so on,” he said.

He said the decision to place senior PDRM officer Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal as AKPS Commander of the Port Klang Entry Gate, was the right move because it produced several proud successes including uncovering illegal electronic waste (e-waste) importation activities.

“I think placing a senior police officer in that place (Port Klang) makes the element or the thought of the investigation precede everything.

“When he (Nik Ezanee) sees that there are goods that may be brought in illegally before him, then he acts as a police officer and civil servant,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said AKPS, together with several agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Department of Environment, would enhance efforts to detect illegal activities at the country’s entry points.

“Everyone is aware that at the ports, it is not AKPS as a single agency, there are many other agencies involved. The responsibility (for operations and enforcement) is not mine but the leadership higher than AKPS,” he said. — Bernama