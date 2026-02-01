KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Seat-sharing disputes in Johor and Melaka should be handled privately and with discretion rather than aired in public, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has cautioned, saying that open quarrels risk unsettling the unity government.

Speaking to Sinar Harian, the Johor Umno deputy chief said his party was prepared to discuss the issue if approached, but insisted it must happen through the proper channels and at the right moment.

“I am waiting for the green light to discuss this. I do not like public quarrels. In good public communication, we should not be shouting here and there. We are one family.

“In my view, representatives from Amanah at both the federal and state levels can sit down with us to discuss.

“We need to negotiate, meet, sit together and talk — and then avoid issuing statements that hurt the other side,” he said.

Ahmad, who is also deputy works minister, made the remarks after visiting the widening project on the Senai–Desaru Expressway in Kota Tinggi, Johor, today.

His comments came after Amanah on January 25 urged that seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Melaka and Johor state elections be conducted fairly and equitably between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), in line with the spirit of the unity government.

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad had pointed out that most state seats in both states were currently held by BN due to past political developments.

Ahmad, who also sits on the Umno supreme council, reiterated the long-standing “rule of thumb” that the party which previously won a seat traditionally retains the right to defend it — including in by-elections.

He cited Mahkota, Nenggiri, Pelangai, Lamag and Kinabatangan as examples of BN-held seats where successors also came from BN.

“A similar situation happened in Sungai Bakap when the seat was retained by PKR as the original party that won it.

“This is clear. Whoever has won a particular seat will contest again in that area. That is the principle practised,” he said.

He added that both Johor and Melaka must now prepare thoroughly for the possibility of state polls being called in the near future — a likelihood earlier flagged by BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who predicted that Melaka could head to the polls within two to 10 months.

BN currently holds 21 of 28 seats in Melaka, while PH has five, including Amanah’s Bukit Katil seat.

In Johor, BN controls 40 of 56 seats after its two-thirds win in 2022, while PH holds 12 seats, including Amanah’s sole seat in Simpang Jeram.