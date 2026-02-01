KUCHING, Feb 1 — An unidentified body was discovered at Sungai Midin, near Jalan Kampung Sungai Midin in Samariang yesterday morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched a team from Petra Jaya fire station after receiving a distress call at 10.14am.

They were sent to assist police in recovering the body, but had to request additional support from Padungan fire station, whose team happened to be conducting a boat test nearby.

“The operation could not proceed at first as it was a high tide, and the ramp was not low enough to disembark the Bomba boat to the river,” the department said in a statement.

Efforts resumed at noon, but rescuers encountered difficulties in retrieving the body as the area is known to be crocodile-infested.

“Operation has been postponed at 6.35pm and will resume tomorrow when the river is at low tide,” Bomba said. — The Borneo Post