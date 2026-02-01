MUAR, Feb 1 — Tube wells may be used as an alternative method to extinguish the peatland fire that broke out on the 18-hectare oil palm plantation at Batu 13/14 in Mukim Ayer Hitam here yesterday.

Zone 4 fire chief, Senior Fire Officer II Norshuhada Amsari, said they will collaborate with the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) to implement the method, following the shortage of water resources in the area.

“So far, we have obtained water supply from two Ranhill SAJ water tankers and a tanker from the Muar Municipal Council. We also expect the fire to spread today due to the strong wind conditions, as well as the hot and dry weather,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that fire has also broken out in sectors C and D.

“So far, we have put out 40 per cent of the blaze in Sector C and 10 per cent in Sector D. The fire in Sector B has been extinguished, while 60 per cent of the blaze in Sector A has been brought under control,” he said.

Norshuhada said they have not been able to extinguish the fire due to the peatland’s complex structure, shortage of water resources, hot weather and strong winds, allowing it to continue to spread underground.

Meanwhile, Johor JMG director Noorazhar Ngatimin said the nearest tube well is located in the Johor State Farmers’ Organisation (PPNJ) area in Ayer Hitam, while two more are in Parit Jono, adding that all these wells are ready to be used.

“So far, these wells have not been activated as we are awaiting official instructions. If required, they will be used, but for now, the authorities are using other methods,” he said.

He explained that these tube wells are specially built in areas where peatland fires frequently occur to ensure ready water resources during emergency operations. — Bernama