KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — PAS has denied claims of any move to oust Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

According to Utusan Malaysia, its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, said the issue was never raised during the party’s closed-door retreat that began on Friday.

He said PAS remains committed to its cooperation within PN in the interest of maintaining unity among its component parties.

“It’s not true, not true. PAS wants to continue with Perikatan Nasional, with unity,” he told reporters after the PAS Retreat Programme in Bangi today.

Abdul Hadi added that the retreat, which continues into today, did not discuss any other matters concerning the party’s future direction.

His comments dispel speculation that PAS was considering leaving PN to contest the next general election (GE16) on its own.

The speculation had intensified after Muhyiddin’s former principal private secretary, Datuk Marzuki Mohamad, claimed that sustained attacks from within and outside the party — including from PN components — were aimed at pressuring the Bersatu president to step aside.