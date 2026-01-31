KUCHING, Jan 31 — Travellers heading home for Chinese New Year can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on AirBorneo fares.

In a statement, the Sarawak-owned airline said the promotion applies to bookings made from February 1 to 5 for travel between February 6 and February 28.

AirBorneo chief executive officer Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin said the offer is aimed at making homecoming trips more accessible during the festive season.

“This discount reflects our commitment to making homecoming travel more accessible during the festive season,” said Megat Ardian.

Bookings can be made via the airline’s website, call centre or airport ticketing counters, with terms and conditions applying.

AirBorneo currently flies to 21 destinations, connecting remote communities across Sarawak and Sabah.

The airline plans to expand its services further while continuing to operate the critical Rural Air Services (RAS) network.

The airline commenced commercial operations with its inaugural flight on January 2, following its acquisition from MASWings on New Year’s Day. — The Borneo Post