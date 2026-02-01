KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — PAS has moved to reinstate three former Perlis assemblymen whose memberships were terminated during the state’s recent political turmoil, reversing the earlier decision after an appeal to the party’s top religious council.

The party’s Ulama Council agreed to accept the appeals of Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), allowing all three to return as PAS members.

In a Facebook post, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin said the decision was reached at the council’s second meeting for the 2026–2030 term on January 27 at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

He outlined the reasons for reinstatement, saying the considerations included Quranic guidance on brotherhood and compassion, as well as the Prophet Muhammad’s emphasis on repentance and forgiveness ahead of punishment.

He also cited the fiqh principle that harm must be removed — noting that leaving three constituencies without functioning representatives would create “clear public harm”.

He added that siasah syar’iyyah also guided the decision, with its focus on preserving unity, protecting internal trust and managing disagreements without damaging the wider movement.

“The public cannot be made victims of internal party conflict,” he said.

Hashim also said that the PAS Ulama Council acted to safeguard the party’s principles by playing the role of peacemaker rather than deepen divisions.

“Ulama cannot add fuel to a fire that is already burning,” he said.

PAS had announced on December 24 that the trio’s memberships had ended immediately amid the crisis that saw Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli step down.

At the time, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision was made under Clauses 76 and 15A(1)(b) of the party constitution, as amended in 2025.