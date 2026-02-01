DUNGUN, Feb 1 — A male tapir died after being hit by a car at Kilometre 8, Jalan Bandar Al-Mukhtafi Billah Shah-Paka near Kampung Santong here, last night.

Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Loo Kean Seong said the 300-kilogramme (kg) tapir was hit while crossing the road to the nearby forest at 10pm.

“An examination found signs of injury on the tapir’s head and body,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said two Perhilitan personnel had taken the tapir’s carcass for disposal.

It is understood that the tapir was hit by a Volkswagen car driven by a 49-year-old teacher.

On January 24, a 200-kilogramme tapir was hit by a motorcycle at Kilometre 320.5 of the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) after exiting Kerteh, Kemaman, at 1am. The 19-year-old motorcyclist also died at the scene. — Bernama