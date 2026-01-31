KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Pavilion Kuala Lumpur was alive yesterday with heart-shaped finger gestures and flashing cameras as Thai actor and model Joong Archen made a much-anticipated appearance at Bonia’s new concept store, drawing fans, media and fashion insiders.

Joong was in Kuala Lumpur in his role as Bonia’s brand muse, marking the official launch of the luxury label’s latest retail concept in the heart of the capital.

His arrival sparked a wave of excitement, with fans gathering early in hopes of catching a glimpse of the star, who was seen greeting supporters and posing for photos.

Joong is best known for starring in popular GMMTV series like 2 Moons 2, Star & Sky: Star in My Mind and Hidden Agenda. He’s also a rising style icon and brand ambassador with a strong fanbase across Asia.

During his visit, Joong toured the new store and interacted with guests, as organisers said his presence reflected the brand’s current direction and its focus on contemporary style anchored in craftsmanship.

The launch atmosphere was lively throughout the day, with visitors exploring the space, taking part in interactive activities and sharing the experience on social media.

(From right to left): Bonia Executive Vice Chairman & Group CEO, Dato Sri Seri Daniel Chiang; Brand Muse, Joong Archen; Chief Creative and Marketing Officer of Bonia Datin Sri Linda Chen; Bonia Group’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Chiang Sang Sem; and Datuk Ng Peng Hong.

In a media release, Bonia said the Pavilion KL concept store features a series of experiential installations designed to engage shoppers beyond traditional retail.

Among the public activations is “Find the JONO”, a paper craft installation where visitors are invited to locate hidden bags for a chance to win rewards, as well as a digital photobooth that allows fans to take a virtual photo with Joong.

Other activities include a timed puzzle challenge linked to the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, complimentary hot stamping on selected products, and a ribbon-themed keepsake station.

Fans packed Pavilion KL to see Joong Archen, Asia’s rising style icon and Bonia's muse.

According to Bonia, the Pavilion KL opening marks a milestone in the brand’s retail evolution, positioning the space as a hub for interaction and discovery rather than a conventional store.

The activities are open to the public until February 1, while the “Find the JONO” activation will continue until February 10.

Founded in 1974 in Singapore, Bonia is known for its leather goods and lifestyle products inspired by European craftsmanship, with a presence across Southeast Asia and parts of East Asia.