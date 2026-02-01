KUALA NERUS, Feb 1 — Terengganu recorded no murder or armed robbery cases over the past two years, underscoring the state’s stable and well-controlled security situation, said Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin.

He attributed the success to the effectiveness and commitment of all members of the Terengganu police contingent in curbing crime and implementing community policing approaches in all districts, including at schools.

“This achievement proves that Terengganu can be categorised as a safe state,” he said at a press conference after the Terengganu police chief’s monthly assembly here today.

However, Mohd Khairi said cases of rape and incest increased, with 94 cases recorded in 2025 compared with 90 cases the previous year.

“Most of the victims were teenagers aged between 13 and 16, and the increase is believed to be influenced by exposure to pornography and social media, including immoral content and introductions through chat applications that lead to physical meetings,” he said.

He said that even though some cases involved consensual acts, from a legal perspective, any sexual act on an individual under 16 years old is still categorised as rape.

Mohd Khairi said theft remains the highest contributor to crime in Terengganu, including cable and iron theft.

“However, these cases showed a decline from 741 cases in 2024 to 674 cases in 2025. Theft and house break-ins still occur but are under control and not alarming,” he said.

He added that the main challenge at present is commercial crime, especially online scams that occur almost daily and often involve retirees.

“For example, there have been cases involving government retirees who panicked after being told they were allegedly involved in money laundering and transferred funds to certain accounts as instructed. Therefore, commercial crime is seen as more critical than violent crime,” he said.

A total of 1,335 commercial crime cases were reported in 2024, while in 2025, the number rose to 2,046 cases, an increase of 711 cases or 53.25 per cent, he said. — Bernama