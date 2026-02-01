KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) marked Federal Territories Day with a reminder that the capital’s progress relies not only on government upgrades but also on residents helping to protect the city’s shared infrastructure — a message underscored by persistent vandalism across several housing areas.

In a Facebook post today, DBKL said Kuala Lumpur’s 52 years as a federal territory were built on “the collective effort, sacrifices and sense of responsibility of its people”.

The council added that every public facility symbolises the city’s commitment to keeping daily life “safe, orderly and prosperous”.

DBKL said it continues to strengthen upkeep at People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing (PA), noting that amenities such as lifts, lighting, fire hydrants, walkways and security systems “are not small matters” but “the lifeblood of city living” — essential to safety, comfort and the daily routines of residents.

However, DBKL expressed regret that a minority still undermines these efforts.

According to the council, cases continue to surface involving theft of electrical cables and copper, illegal electricity tapping, the siphoning of water from fire hydrants, cutting of street-light cables, dumping rubbish into manholes, misconduct inside lifts, and graffiti or damage to walls and public facilities.

DBKL warned that such behaviour “not only disrupts the daily lives of city residents, but can also pose safety risks, disturb community harmony and force the government to absorb high repair costs”.

Funds meant for improvements and broader development, it said, are instead diverted “to repair damage caused by the misconduct of a few”.

“Kuala Lumpur is our shared home,” the council said, adding that protecting public facilities also means safeguarding “the safety, dignity and future of this city”.

DBKL urged residents to report misconduct and set a good example, saying: “What we protect today will determine the quality of life for future generations.”

The statement concluded with its FT Day reminder: “Our territory, our responsibility.”