KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A motorcyclist was killed after he was run over by a trailer at the Jalan Meru–Jalan Salleh traffic light junction in Klang yesterday afternoon.

Police said the 4.40pm crash claimed the life of a local man, who died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Klang Utara district police chief Asst Comm S. Vijaya Rao said officers were alerted to the collision minutes later, at about 4.45pm.

Initial findings, he said, indicated that the victim had been riding from Meru towards Klang when he attempted to overtake a trailer on the left lane.

“The motorcycle is believed to have lost control before falling beneath the trailer,” he said in a statement today.

The trailer driver, also a local man, was unhurt.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Ahmad Fadzli at 017-5843 860 or report to the nearest police station.