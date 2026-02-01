PASIR PUTEH, Feb 1 — The extensive coastline and network of branching rivers in Kelantan pose significant challenges to maritime border enforcement. However, the overall security situation in the state’s waters remains under control.

Kelantan’s director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi, stated that the state’s geographical position along international borders, combined with its shallow rivers that extend inland, often facilitates the exploitation by smuggling syndicates to evade detection.

He said arrest statistics show that most recorded cases involve fisheries and immigration offences, particularly the encroachment of foreign fishing vessels from Vietnam, as well as cigarette smuggling.

“Early last year, we made a major seizure involving about 2,100 cartons of cigarettes worth more than RM13.3 million. There were also several other cases related to cigarette smuggling and illegal immigrants,” he told Bernama recently.

Erwan Shah said smugglers typically use small, high-speed cutter boats to enter Kelantan waters before navigating shallow, branching rivers, making pursuit by the authorities into inland areas difficult.

“With the assets currently available, it is quite challenging to pursue suspects upriver. As such, we rely heavily on surveillance and strong intelligence to carry out successful arrests,” he said.

He added that operations are further complicated by weather conditions, particularly during the monsoon season when sea conditions are rough and unpredictable, as well as by smugglers frequently changing their movement patterns.

“This situation is worsened by aggressive behaviour from suspects, including provocations and dangerous manoeuvres to evade arrest,” he said.

On foreign fishing encroachment, Erwan Shah said most crews involved are Vietnamese, while mixed crews comprising Myanmar, Thai and Vietnamese nationals are commonly found on local fishing vessels.

He said that to date, the Kelantan MMEA has not recorded any cases of illegal immigrants being transported using local or foreign fishing boats. However, there have been cases involving workers without valid Temporary Work Visit Passes or with expired permits.

“As part of standard operating procedures, every vessel and asset detected will be inspected. If there are suspicious elements, further investigations will be carried out,” he said, adding that more than 2,500 inspections of marine assets are conducted annually.

Meanwhile, Erwan Shah said cooperation from the maritime community, particularly local fishermen, has been very encouraging and serves as an important source of intelligence for enforcement agencies.

“There have been cases successfully detected based on information provided by fishermen. While such information is not always fully accurate, it helps us monitor high-risk areas more effectively,” he said.

He added that Kelantan waters cover approximately 22,000 square kilometres, with a coastline stretching about 88 kilometres, in addition to numerous rivers that branch and converge at several estuaries.

Currently, the Kelantan MMEA operates three patrol vessels, as well as five boats for patrol and enforcement duties.

“With the strength of our existing assets, we will continue to do our utmost to ensure that the security and sovereignty of the nation’s waters are always safeguarded,” he said. — Bernama