MELAKA, Feb 1 — The body of a man was found in a drain near a bus stop in the Ayer Keroh industrial area here Friday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said a youth discovered the body of the 64-year-old in a drain filled with 0.2 metres of water.

“The victim is believed to have fallen into the drain from a height of 1.5 metres, and a 19-year-old man found the body when he went to throw rubbish into a bin near the scene.

“The examination results found no criminal elements detected on the body, and there was only a one-inch wound on the left side of his forehead, believed to be due to the fall,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the man’s body was sent to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama