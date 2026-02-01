KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Police expect to submit the investigation paper involving a journalist to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) soon, following a probe triggered by a controversial question he raised at a public forum on January 12.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the investigation, opened under the Sedition Act 1948, is now in its final stages.

“So far, four to five witnesses have been called in to assist the investigation.

“We are completing the probe and will see if there is any need to call more witnesses before submitting the investigation paper in the near future,” he said.

The journalist, Rex Tan, was previously released on police bail after his statement was recorded and his mobile phone seized on January 16.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar earlier said the probe centres on a video showing Tan posing a question to UK politician George Galloway during a public forum in Kuala Lumpur, touching on the Palestine issue and drawing a comparison with racial dynamics in Malaysia.

He said three police reports had been lodged over the matter, signalling wider public concern.