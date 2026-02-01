RANAU, Feb 1 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)’s victory in the last state election was not merely to be celebrated, but carried a mandate that required disciplined governance, integrity and effective delivery for the people, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said.

Speaking at the Karanaan, Kundasang and Paginatan Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) thanksgiving dinner here on Saturday, he said political stability in Sabah was a critical foundation for economic development, investor confidence and public well-being.

Masidi said the mandate given to GRS to form the government demanded that leaders work more efficiently and responsibly, with every decision guided by the objective of safeguarding the welfare of the people.

He reminded PGRS and GRS leaders that positions and appointments were not honours to be celebrated, but trusts that must be carried out sincerely and consistently in the interests of the rakyat and the state’s progress.

Masidi said he remained committed as a people’s representative to ensuring public concerns were heard and addressed, while continuing efforts to strengthen infrastructure development, education quality, healthcare facilities and programmes aimed at improving living standards in Sabah. — Daily Express