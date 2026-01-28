KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia has risen by four sen to RM2.92 per litre from Jan 29 to Feb 4.

The price in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will remain at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance announced that the retail prices for both RON97 and RON95 petrol will also remain unchanged at RM3.10 and RM2.54 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the subsidised RON95 petrol price under the BUDI95 initiative will be maintained at RM1.99 per litre.

“The government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement read. — Bernama