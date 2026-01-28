GUA MUSANG, Jan 28 — Following a 22-year wait, a person with disabilities (PwD) has finally replaced her damaged MyKad after the National Registration Department (NRD) conducted a home visit to facilitate the renewal of her identification document.

Zainab Husin, 55, had been unable to renew her identity card due to chronic health conditions that impaired her mobility and caused frequent seizures, making travel nearly impossible.

Her sister, Hasanah Husin, 42, said Zainab last updated her identity card at the age of 33 and explained that the 30-kilometre journey to the Gua Musang NRD office was too arduous given Zainab’s fragile state.

“My sister has suffered from health problems since birth and must take medication on schedule. She cannot tolerate long vehicle rides as they often trigger seizures, which is why we were unable to take her to the NRD office ourselves,” she told reporters at Kampung Kala here today.

Hasanah added that her sister’s MyKad had remained unreplaced for over two decades and was last used in December, when its embedded chip was found to be damaged.

She expressed her gratitude to the NRD for visiting their home following a report made through the Nenggiri Assemblyman’s Service Centre to assist with the application.

Meanwhile, Kelantan NRD Director Halimatusaadiah Ramli @ Mohd Shah said that 357 applications were successfully processed through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme between 2023 and 2025.

The outreach programme is specifically designed to serve individuals unable to visit NRD offices, including the elderly, PwDs, bedridden patients, and those with chronic illnesses. — Bernama