KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — City Hall (DBKL) has issued 11 compound notices to six construction contractors for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) during an overnight enforcement operation targeting road excavation works across the city.

The joint operation with the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) was conducted from Friday night until early Saturday morning in areas including Jalan Bangsar, Jalan Segambut, and Wangsa Maju.

Inspections at seven locations uncovered a range of violations. The offences included failing to install road blinker lights, not having traffic controllers on-site, causing damage to pedestrian walkways, and leaving public roads dirty.

Enforcement action was taken under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the By-Laws on Transportation of Materials (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) 1997.

In addition to the DBKL compounds, CIDB also issued four notices directing contractors to submit information related to unapproved construction works.

The operation was aimed at monitoring contractors carrying out activities such as pipe installation, road resurfacing, and utility works to ensure they adhere to site work conditions and approvals.

DBKL also encouraged the public to channel any complaints or feedback through its official portal.