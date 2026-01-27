KUANTAN, Jan 27 — A doctor lost RM285,000 after being deceived by a phone scam involving individuals posing as representatives of a prominent utility company and police personnel.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old man received a call from the scammers, who claimed that the victim was involved in a case of electricity meter tampering, money laundering, and digital fraud.

“The victim was instructed to stay in contact with the suspects and report his daily movements. He was then told to take out a financial loan, supposedly for an investigation with the bank,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the man made 12 bank transfers using his personal savings and a bank loan, sending the funds to seven different accounts. He also handed over 35 Razer Gold receipts to the suspects.

“The victim only realised he had been duped when asked to send more money and could no longer contact the suspects,” he added.

Yahaya advised the public not to panic if they receive calls from unknown individuals claiming to be from law enforcement or financial institutions and urged them to verify account details through the https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ link before making any transactions. — Bernama