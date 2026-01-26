KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Police have detained two women to assist in investigations into cases of beating involving four children at a kindergarten in Sungai Buloh near here yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said five reports on the incidents were lodged yesterday at the Saujana Utama police station, and a video recording related to the cases was also obtained as evidence.

He said initial investigations found that the incidents were believed to have occurred between July and August last year, involving four children aged between five and seven.

“The two women, who are caregivers, have been remanded for five days as allowed by the deputy registrar of the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court, and another individual will be called in to have her statement recorded,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Hafiz said the cases are being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, and the public is advised not to speculate or spread false information as investigations are still ongoing.

Members of the public with information may contact the Saujana Utama police station at 03-6038 2222 or investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syahir Abdul Halim at 016-342 3258.

Earlier, a social media user shared a post claiming to possess video footage allegedly showing her child being abused at a kindergarten in Saujana Utama, and also alleged that videos of other children being abused were in her possession. — Bernama