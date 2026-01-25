SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — A bitter dispute over a S$4 million (RM12.6 million) Singapore condominium has ended with a woman serving two weeks in jail for refusing to comply with court orders.

The conflict stems from a relationship that began in 2016, when the then-married man, who had sold his business for about S$15 million (RM47.24 million), transferred large sums of money to his partner to build a home and life together in Singapore, The Straits Times reported today.

The break-up went badly and landed in court.

“She shall immediately do all things necessary to transfer 100 per cent of her rights, title and interests in the property,” the High Court reportedly ordered then,, but the woman refused to sign the transfer documents or hand over the certificate of title.

The man subsequently had to return to court to obtain a fresh application allowing the property to be transferred back to him under the supervision of a court official.

Even after the transfer was completed, his ex-girlfriend attempted a last-ditch move by filing a caveat on the apartment, which did not affect the ownership but was seen as obstructive by the courts.

The High Court described her actions as “deliberately aimed at thwarting the property transfer” and noted that she understood her obligations but chose to ignore them, aggravating the situation by lying during contempt proceedings.

The case highlights the unusual scenario where a wealthy individual, who had the means to resolve the dispute amicably, ended up in jail simply for refusing to comply with legal orders.

According to the news report, Court of Appeal judge Steven Chong emphasised that the woman’s conduct could not be seen as reasonable delay, confusion, or inability to comply, but as a deliberate effort to block the property handover.

Her ex-lover had previously spent millions on the apartment, a shophouse, a car, and other expenses during the relationship, and the courts ruled that he was entitled to reclaim his assets according to property law.

The saga serves as a cautionary tale that “even wealthy individuals can face jail when they refuse to comply with court orders,” and reinforces the importance of resolving disputes without letting stubbornness escalate into legal consequences.