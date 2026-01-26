KUCHING, Jan 26 — The understanding of the Malaysia Agreement 1964 (MA63) needs to be strengthened as a basis for reviving the spirit of Malaysia to ensure national unity and harmony, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said that Sabah and Sarawak’s claims regarding MA63 were not aimed at excessive demands, but were based on the rights enshrined in the agreement and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

The issues related are being examined through discussions at the technical committee and relevant council levels, chaired by the Prime Minister and the ministers involved, to ensure the return of rights can be implemented in an orderly and prudent manner.

“This approach is important so that the process of restoring rights can harmonise relations between the people and maintain unity and harmony in the country,” he told reporters after attending the Oxford and Cambridge Alumni Network dinner here last night.

Fadillah said the education aspect also plays an important role in shaping this understanding because in the country’s education process, emphasis should be given to the history of Malaysia’s establishment and not solely focused on the history of the establishment of Malaya.

“Matters related to Malaysia, MA63, and the IGC Report are actually included in our history syllabus, but understanding of their content still needs to be strengthened,” he said.

He explained that the spirit of Malaysia, which is based on the MA63, requires a comprehensive understanding of the agreement’s contents, including matters that have been agreed to be returned to the states (Sabah and Sarawak). — Bernama