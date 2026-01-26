KOTA BHARU, Jan 27 — PAS has played down a proposal by Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah to reinstate three former party assemblymen as elected representatives, even if they continue as independents.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the issue was not ripe for discussion, noting that the next general election remains distant and many uncertainties remain.

“This issue does not arise because the election is still a long way off. We have yet to know who the candidates will be or which seats will be contested,” the Kubang Kerian MP was quoted by New Straits Times as saying last night here.

Abu Bakar was reported by Utusan Malaysia to have suggested the move after arguing that the three former assemblymen – Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) – still held a mandate to serve their constituents, with the state govt hoping it could help restore stability and protect public welfare.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, criticised the proposal, saying the Bersatu Kuala Perlis assemblyman should focus on administering the state and avoid intervening in the internal affairs of other political parties.

PAS sacked Ridzuan, Fakhrul, and Saad on December 24 last year after they withdrew support from party colleague who was also the then-menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Their three constituencies were later declared vacant.