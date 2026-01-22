TAWAU, Jan 22 — The results of the last election sent a very clear message to the federal government not to continue neglecting Sabah, said Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong.

He said that in the previous general election, more than 74 per cent of voters cast their ballots for local parties, which he described as the strongest indication yet that Sabahans want the state’s rights and interests to be respected.

“If Sabah continues to be marginalised, I believe voters will not hesitate to once again use their voting power to voice their demands,” he said.

Justin stressed that the federal government must fulfil the promises it has made, rather than merely presenting data that does not reflect realities on the ground.

He said the situation was evident in the implementation of infrastructure projects in Sabah, noting that if projects were truly progressing well and promises were honoured, infrastructure issues would not persist.

“However, to this day, Sabah is still facing various shortcomings in basic facilities,” he said in response to a statement by PKR secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh, who had said that Sabahans wanted a local party that is pro-federal.

Elaborating further, Justin said the people want stable and comprehensive development, including good road networks, sufficient electricity supply and freedom from water crises.

He said these demands were clearly expressed by voters in the last election, reinforced by the fact that more than 80 per cent of elected representatives were from local parties.

“This is a clear message to the federal government not to continue neglecting Sabah,” he said.

Justin added that although the election is over, it does not mean that promises made can be set aside.

“For example, the most important issue is the 40 per cent net tax revenue entitlement for Sabah. Within the stipulated time frame, only one meeting was held. The question is, has the federal government fulfilled what was promised? All of this is being observed by the people and will be used as a measure of the federal government’s sincerity,” he said.

He said that if delays continue, it would not be impossible for public dissatisfaction to be expressed through by-elections or the next general election.

Justin believes that rather than choosing a government that is merely pro-federal, Sabahans are more inclined to use their votes as a lesson to the federal government.

“As seen in the last election, many Sabah voters are now aware and have chosen to support local parties while rejecting national parties,” he said.

He also noted that in the recently concluded state election, no single party was able to form a government on its own, with both urban and rural voters clearly showing a preference for local parties.

“This ‘Sabah tsunami’ phenomenon is a clear signal to national parties that Sabah has been neglected for far too long. If they still fail to understand this message, the people’s demands will continue to be expressed through the ballot box,” he said. — Daily Express