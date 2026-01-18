SEREMBAN, Jan 18 — Port Dickson beach remains safe for visitors and water activities, despite an isolated incident three days ago in which a teenage girl was stung by a jellyfish.

Negeri Sembilan Fisheries director, Kasim Tawe, said the victim is reported to be in stable condition and recovering after receiving treatment at Port Dickson Hospital.

He said checks conducted with fishermen have so far not detected any large bloom of jellyfish in Port Dickson waters.

“The public need not be concerned. There are no restrictions on visitors participating in water activities and swimming. The beach is safe and under control,” he told Bernama today.

Kasim added that, according to his department’s data, the last recorded jellyfish sting incident in Port Dickson waters was in 2013.

He stressed that authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety and take appropriate measures should any further incidents occur.

Kasim added that while there is no cause for alarm, visitors are advised to take sensible precautions when engaging in water activities.

Previously, the media reported that a 13-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after being stung by a jellyfish while swimming at Pantai Cahaya Negeri. — Bernama